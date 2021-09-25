DG NITDA commends Adamawa for developing digital health mobile app

The Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Ƙashifu Inuwa Abdullahi CCIE, has commended Adamawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency for developing a user friendly mobile application that provides real-time and context-specific support for healthcare workers.

Abdullahi made the commendation when he received the Executive Director, Adamawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Sulaiman Saidu Bashir and his management team on a working visit to the Agency’s Corporate Headquarters, Abuja.

The NITDA boss said that, “I must commend Adamawa Primary Health Care Development Agency on the giant strides it recorded while developing Digital Health Application, it is a laudable initiative.”

He further said that, “Innovation and capacity building will grow the economy of our country considering the strategies and frameworks put in place on the basics and fundamentals of research and innovation.”

The DG also called on the Adamawa Health Care Development Agency to key into NITDA’s several initiatives which are in line with the Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP) 2021-2024.

He added that digital research, capacity building and human capital are the backbone of achieving the growth of digital health sector in Nigeria.

The DG expressed his excitement on how the health institution chose to visit NITDA and sought for collaborate in order to fast-track the growth and development of digital economy in Nigeria.

He assured the visitors of outmost support and collaboration on capacity building and human development which falls under the digital literacy and skills pillar of the SRAP.

On his part, the Executive Director Adamawa Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Sulaiman Saidu Bashir, said that his Agency has done a lot in the area of developing an application device called ALMANACH, an innovative user-friendly mobile application.

“ALMANACH is installed on mobile devices and guides healthcare staff steps by steps through a structured consultation to ensure that all relevant information is obtained and recorded. It also includes nutrition assessment and guides healthcare workers to check routing preventive action (e.g; Deworming, Vitamin A, etc). The tool ensures that health workers adhere to clinical approved protocols.

“We have achieved a lot with the little resources at our disposal and we are here seeking for collaboration and support from this noble organisation in the areas of IT infrastructures and human capital development,” he added.

