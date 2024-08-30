DG NIMC Stresses Importance of Birth, NIN Registration in Shaping Nigeria’s Digital Identity

The DG/CEO of NIMC, Engr Abisoye Coker-Odusote, has stressed the importance of birth registration and the National Identification Number (NIN) to foster development in Nigeria.

This, according to her, is why the National Identity Management Commission and the National Population Commission (NPC) are collaborating on digital birth registration.

Engr Coker-Odusote, who said this at the Launch of the Renewed Hope initiative project, added that it will go down in history as one of the achievements of President Bola Tinubu.

She commended NPC for accelerating and digitalizing birth registration and promised that NIMC will continue to be a veritable partner in spearheading the country’s social and educational re-engineering.

The NIMC DG said,”Birth registration is not only important for the individual; it is also crucial for the development of the nation’. Digital birth and NIN registration will scale up access to government education, health care and other social benefits not only to the child but to all Nigerians.

She also maintained that birth registration is a fundamental right and a key component of the nation’s developmental plans.

The DG solicited the support of civil society and international partners for the success of the initiative and added that NIMC would continue to provide seamless NIN registration for Nigerians, most especially children below the age of 16 years.

Engineer Coker-Odusote also thanked the First Lady, Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, for her steadfast support towards the success of the NIN and birth registration in Nigeria.