DG NEMA urges ALGON to establish LEMCs

The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs. Zubaida Umar, has called on members of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) to bolster disaster management efforts at the grassroots by establishing Local Emergency Management Committees (LEMCs) in their council areas.

Mrs. Umar made the call in Abuja during a courtesy visit from ALGON’s National President, Hon. Bello Lawal, and his delegation. She emphasized that LEMCs, once formed, should be headed by the Local Government Council Chairman or their representative, noting that the committees are expected to enhance early warning systems, improve local resource mobilization, and ensure timely interventions during emergencies in their councils area.

She said “at NEMA, we recognize the critical role local governments play in ensuring the success of disaster preparedness, response, and recovery efforts.”

“We remain committed to fostering a strong partnership with ALGON to ensure our strategies are inclusive, effective, and tailored to meet the unique needs of every community,” she added.

Hon. Bello Lawal, in his earlier remarks, highlighted that the visit was an opportunity to introduce ALGON’s new leadership to NEMA and seek collaboration in grassroots disaster management. He noted that with the granting of financial autonomy to local government councils, there is a growing need for consultation and guidance from NEMA, particularly on resource utilization for disaster management initiatives.

ALGON, the umbrella body of Nigeria’s 774 local governments, aims to leverage this partnership with NEMA to strengthen grassroots disaster preparedness and response.

This visit signifies the beginning of a collaborative effort between ALGON and NEMA, focused on improving disaster management and emergency response at the local government level.