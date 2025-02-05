DG MINILS hails Gov Abdulrazaq on his 65th birthday

The Director-General/CEO of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Comrade Issa Aremu mni has commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq fnli for what he called “landmark achievements” in promoting Decent Work Agenda in Kwara state in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While felicitating with His Excellency, on the occasion of his 65th Birthday Celebration on behalf of the management and staff of the premier Labour Institute on Wednesday, 5th February, 2025 in Ilorin, Comrade Aremu said Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq fnli has commendably promoted Decent work agenda in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Citing @the prompt implementation of the 2024 new minimum wage, regular payment of salaries of workers and pensioners, non-retrenchment , job creation through establishment of multi-million Naira labour intensive Kwara Garment factory, the Director General said the Governor who doubles as Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum truly earned the Fellowship of the Institute bestowed on him two years ago.

“MINILS as Nigeria’s foremost National Labour Institute since 1983 in striving for decent work for all through qualitative workers education proudly associates with his Excellency’s acheivements in the governance of Kwara State in the last six years” the statement added