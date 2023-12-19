DG Hails Textile, Chemical Unions on Labour Education, Social Dialogue

Against the backdrop of the wave of perennial strikes in some sectors of the economy, members of Union of Textile and Garment Workers (NUTGWN) and Chemical and Non-metallic Senior Staff Association (CANMPSSAN) have been commended for what is said to be “their respective exceptional commitment” to workers’ education, collective bargaining and industrial harmony.

Comrade Issa Aremu the Director General Micheal IMOUDU National Institute for Labour Studies ( MINILS ) Ilorin gave the commendation recently at the 2023 education conferences of the two unions held in Ilorin and Kaduna respectively.

Speaking in Kaduna at the 35th Annual Joint National Education Conference organized by the National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN) in collaboration with the Nigerian Textile Garment and Tailoring Employers’ Association (NTGTEA), Comrade Aremu observed that the growth of textile union in a depressed textile sub-sector indicates that continuous members’ education “is the critical success factor for effective trade unionism and workplace harmony. “

He said sustainable welfare of workers depends on active collective bargaining and social dialogue process in the world of work which in turn is premised on the training and retraining of union organizers and rank and file alike. Aremu who was the immediate past General Secretary of the union commended the leadership of Textile Employers Association and workers’ union for sustaining the collaboration in areas of education and collective bargaining in the past 5 decades. “If you think workers’ education is expensive, come to textile union to see that the real benefits of industrial harmony more than compensated for the nominal costs of annual workers’ educational conferences’. He recalled what he called the “near tragedy of 1993” when “on account of simple knowledge gap of the difference between a proposal and a collective agreement” , some textile workers were misled to violently revolt against their union after which they apologized and rebuilt the union”.

With 35th uninterrupted edition of annual education conference, comrade AREMU said the textile union has shown that education is the tool to build a stable trade union movement. He disclosed that the union was deserving of “MINILS anniversary institutional fellowship” for promoting decent work through seamless educational service delivery ”. Over 260 participants drawn from textile, fashion design and tailoring companies attended the kaduna conference, a record number the DG hailed as the critical benchmark for the NLC to emulate.

In a similar vein, the Director General while addressing the 3rd Quadrennial National Delegates conference of Chemical and Non-metallic Senior Staff Association (CANMPSSAN) in Ilorin called on other unions to emulate the union’s approach of dispute resolution through social dialogue adding that it was a mark of “strength rather than weakness to resolve problems in the world of work on the table than go to the avoidable trenches”.

Earlier the National President of Textile Union Comrade John Adaji had singled out the past General Secretaries of the Union, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and Comrade Issa Aremu, for commendation for laying the foundation for workers’ education.

