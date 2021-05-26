Prof. Muhammad Abubakar, Director General of the Galaxy Backbone (GBB) has been recognised with ”Businessday Excellence in Public Service Award” for his dedication and transformational leadership in the organisation.

A statement signed by the Head of Media and Marketing, Mr Chidi Okpala, in Abuja on Wednesday said that the award took place at the just concluded ”2020 Businessday Excellence In Public Service Awards.”

Okpala explained that the Businessday Excellence in Public Service Awards was an annual event organised by Businessday Newspaper to recognise those who set excellent standards in their organisations and in the delivery of responsibilities.

He said that while presenting the award, the organisers extolled the exemplary work Galaxy Backbone under Abubakar’s leadership had achieved at the height of the COVID-19.

According to him, the organisers said that Abubakar also demonstrated transformational leadership through strategic thinking and effective management skills, in the ongoing reorganisation taking place in Galaxy Backbone

” It is recalled that at the start of the pandemic, when it seemed as though operations could be stalled, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, directed GBB to step in and leverage on its infrastructure to ensure public sector organisations continue to function remotely in spite of the pandemic.

“Abubakar immediately swung into action, setting up a diverse team of Technical and Service Professionals that have continued to support weekly meeting of the highest decision making body within the federation, the Federal Executive Council in all its Virtual meetings.

“This same service has also been extended to other MDAs and most government establishments thereby enhancing the services offered by Galaxy Backbone (GBB).

“This has led to the setting up of a Research, Digital Innovation and Skills Department and other units that have prompted renewed and effective relationship with stakeholders and customers,” he said. (NAN)

