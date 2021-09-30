DG Army Resource Centre visits Exec Sec TETFUND

Major General GA Wahab (rtd) presenting a souvenir to Professor Bogoro.

The Director General of Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), Abuja, Major General Garba Ayodeji Wahab (rtd) paid a courtesy call on the Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Fund (TETFUND),Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro in his office in Abuja, on Thursday 30th September 2021.

(Clockwise) Mr Lanre Adeola (backing the camera in suit), Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd) mni, Brigadier General Adegbite Adebayo Olatunde, Brigadier General Musa Danmadami, mni, Major General Garba Ayodeji Wahab (rtd), Director General, Nigerian Army Resource Centre and Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro, Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund.

The DG was accompanied by Brigadier General M Danmadami, mni, Senior Research Fellow, Brigadier General AO Adegbite, Director Quality Assurance Collaborations and Linkage Consult, and Brigadier General Sani Usman Kukasheka (rtd) mni, Consultant Director Corporate Affairs and Information Service and Mr Lanre Adeola, CEO of Infoedge and Systems Limited and a partner to the NARC.

