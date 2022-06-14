Development: Tinubu scores APC govt high

By Idowu Gabriel

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, has boasted that no political party can wrestle power from the rulling APC.

He said APC has brought so much development to the country that it will be difficult for any other political party to defeat it in any election.

Tinubu gave the assertion at the grand finale of the campaign activities of APC for the Ekiti Governorship election on Tuesday, at Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado-Ekiti.

He said going by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government developmental strides, it will be difficult for any political party to take over governance from the party at the moment or in the nearest future.

Tinubu, who allayed the fears of infighting in APC as a result of the just concluded presidential primary election, said it is making the party more stronger, stable and united now than before.

He assured Ekiti people of more development and dividends of democracy, if they vote for APC in the June 18 governorship election and the 2023 general elections.

“There is no home without a qurrel. Democracy is full of twist and thorns, hills and valleys; but we cannot burn down the house, I am not going to be a party to that. I am not only a builder, but a successful builder.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has asked me to deliver a message to APC members, particularly those in Ekiti to work for the unity, stability and progress of our dear party ahead of the 2023 elections.

“Use your Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) to vote in APC governorship candidate, Mr Biodun Oyebanji in the Saturday, June 18 election and that of the general elections.

“By this, you will continue to see progress in Ekiti and Nigeria at large that you are currently enjoying from APC-led government,” the former Lagos State governor assured.

Earlier, the National Chairman of APC, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, called on the electorate, particularly APC members, to vote en masse for the party’s governornorship candidate in the June 18 election.

Adamu said that Ekiti should vote for APC candidate, to succeed Gov. Kayode Fayemi, so that he can continue his good works and also stand for APC in all the coming elections.

The APC national chairman described the Ekiti governorship election as “a pointer election” for APC, admonishing the electorate to ensure victory for the party.

He said that, “After Bola Tinubu’s election, this is our first assignment; it is our hope that you ensure APC is victorious on Saturday, June 18.”

Also speaking in the same vein, Gov. Abubakar Baguda, Chairman, Ekiti Governorship Campaign Committee, urged the electorate to do the ruling party proud by voting for its candidate in the Saturday’s election.

