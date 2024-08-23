Development: Otti seeks adoption of Michael Okpara’s economic model

By Chidi Opara

Gov. Alex Otti of Abia has called for the adoption of the economic model of late Chief Michael Okpara, the first Republic Minister of Agriculture to promote development and create enough employment opportunities for the jobless youths.

Otti made the call at the 2024 Michael Okpara Leadership Lecture and Award held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja on Thursday.

The governor , who was the Chief Host was represented by Mr Obi Aguocha, Member representing Ikwuano Umuahia Federal Constituency.

”The module of late Okpara led to agricultural revolution in the Eastern region with the establishment of palm oil settlements, rubber plantations, shoe industry aside other establishments,

”Nigeria’s over reliance on oil has plunged it deeper into food insecurity with little or no industry to pride with,” he said.

Ottih urged the federal and state governments to engage in economic revolution through massive agriculture and industrialisation which would contribute to foreign exchange earnings.

Also speaking, former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim, described Okpara as a pragmatic and astute leader, whose strategic thinking and action created a future for the people of Eastern Nigeria.

He said that Okpara’s legendary human capital development, agricultural and industrial revolution spoke volumes and made the World Bank to recognise the south east as one of the growing economies of the world.

In her goodwill message, former first Lady Patience Jonathan, commended the organisers of the programme and urged Nigerians to emulate the leadership qualities of the late Okpara.

She noted that Okpara was not only key to the industrialisation of the then eastern region but contributed to its education through provision of scholarship awards.

Jonathan called on Nigerians, especially the Igbo people to go back to farming which was their main stay of income.

“People, especially the Igbo people should imbibe the legacies Okpara left behind and make food available for Nigerians and for exports,” she said.

In his Keynote address, Gov. Prince Otu of Cross River described late Okpara as a hero and an icon of governance who engraved his name in the sands of time.

According to him, Okpara engineered the fastest regional economy in his time from 1959 to 1966 and urged those present to emulate his selfless life style, integrity and passion for food production.

“Without good governance no amount of oil can keep Nigeria in the path of progress and with good governance Nigeria will be a country to reckon with,” he said.

The Guest Lecturer, governor of Imo, Sen. Hope Uzodinma highlighted the stirling qualities and contributions of Okpara.

He described Okpara’s vision and programme for good governance and development as worth emulating.

“Dr Okpara’s tenure as Premier of Eastern Nigeria from 1959 to 1966 was marked by visionary leadership, unwavering integrity and deep commitment to the welfare of his people.

“His philosophy of service above self wasn’t just a catchy slogan, but a guiding principle that transformed live and built communities,” Uzodinma said.

Earlier in his welcome address, Cheif Uzodimma Okpara, the convener and son of late sege said the programme is an annual Lecture series of his father who contributed immensely to the growth of the south east economy in his time.

He said that the foundation was started in 1978 by prominent Igbo people in recognition and honour of the father’s contribution to the region.

He added that the farm settlements and industries established by his late father in various parts of the south east and south south can be replicated in other states of the Federation for economic growth.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highligt of the event was the unveilling of the Prototype plan of Michael Okpara Leadership Institute and presentation of Awards to distinguished Nigerians.

Some of the awardees include Dame Peace Jonathan, wife of the former president of Nigeria, Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo, Cross River Governor and Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state.

The programme attracted Nigerian dignitaries and politicians especially South East and South South governors. (NAN)