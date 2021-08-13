Development of rural communities is centrepiece of my administration, Gov. Oyetola

 Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun says the wellbeing of rural communities remain the piece of his administration’s developmental policies.Oyetola made the remarks on Friday during a community engagement programme, organised by Civic Engagement in Odo-Otin Government area of the state.

The governor said that every serious government that wants a sustainable development will always focus on the grassroots socio-economic development.The governor, represented at the event by his Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, pledged his administration’s commitment to the of the state.Oyetola noted that his government predicated on the governance philosophy of bottom-up approach to development.He said, “the best form of development every could achieve the one that emanates from lower stratum of the , rather than the , for it facilitates a widespread improvement on socio-economic indices.“

This why our government placing  premium on the needs and yearnings of the rural communities in the state.“”

We will  stop at nothing in making necessary provisions to cater rural dwellers in of policies and programmes”.In his remarks, the Atapara of Iyeku, Oba Saliu Ajiboye, appreciated the governor’s intervention in the rural communities in the state mirrored in the provision of potable of water, electricity, and roads, among others.Oba Ajiboye also appreciated the governor for considering rural communities for intervention grants. (NAN)

