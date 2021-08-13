Development of rural communities is centrepiece of my administration, Gov. Oyetola

Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun says the wellbeing of rural communities remain the centre piece of his administration’s developmental policies.Oyetola made the remarks on Friday during a community engagement programme, organised by Civic Engagement Centre in Odo-Otin Local Government area of the state.

The governor said that every serious government that wants a sustainable development will always focus on the grassroots socio-economic development.The governor, represented at the event by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, pledged his administration’s commitment to the transformation of the state.Oyetola noted that his government is predicated on the governance philosophy of bottom-up approach to development.He said, “the best form of development every society could achieve is the one that emanates from lower stratum of the society, rather than the centre, for it facilitates a widespread improvement on socio-economic indices.“

This is why our government is placing premium on the needs and yearnings of the rural communities in the state.“”

We will stop at nothing in making necessary provisions to cater for the rural dwellers in execution of policies and programmes”.In his remarks, the Atapara of Iyeku, Oba Saliu Ajiboye, appreciated the governor’s intervention in the rural communities in the state mirrored in the provision of potable of water, electricity, and roads, among others.Oba Ajiboye also appreciated the governor for considering rural communities for special intervention grants. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...