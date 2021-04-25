Alhaji Mohammed Muluku, member representing Nasarawa Eggon East constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has sued for peace, tolerance and unity among his constituents.



This, he said, was in the interest of development of the constituency, the state and the country at large.



Muluku made the call on Sunday while playing host to members of some selected communities that visited him in Nassarawa Eggon.



He said that if communities embraced unity and peace, it would bring speedy development to their various communities and the state.



” I want to appreciate you for your visit and to assure you of my continued readiness to represent you and other communities of my constituency well.



” I have done my best towards touching on the lives of the people of my constituency positively.



” I want to assure you that I will continue to initiate good policies and programmes that will have direct bearing on the lives of the people,” he said.



Muluku solicited the support of all and sundry to enable him succeed.



He also called on his constituents and the state to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration and other leaders at all levels to succeed in order to enjoy more benefits of democracy.



The lawmaker urged his constituents and Nigerians to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities and shun negative acts for development to thrive.



Earlier, leader of the delegation, Retired Justice Ahmed Ubangari, said that the visit was to identify with the lawmaker and assured him of their support to government polices and programmes.



He, however, solicited for the support of the lawmaker to enable them actualise the creation of Anzo chiefdom in Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.



The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the communities that visited the lawmaker included Alogani, Agbaku, Ogbagi and Agunji. ( NAN)

