Development Expert appreciates Ebira Tourism and Entertainment Promoters

The Principal Partner of Trans Atlantic Centre, a research, recreation and community development garden, Mr. Mohammed Bougei Attah, alias MBA, has sent out words of appreciation to select personalities promoting tourism industry in Ebira nation.



Giving the appreciation in Abuja at the pre-funfair meeting of the Planning Committee, MBA recalled the important roles some individuals and organizations have played in setting the roadmap for sustainable tourism development in the area.



He therefore identified key players like Sulesu Nura Onimisi of Ebira Carnival, Engr. Aliu Suberu of Old School Club and Tijani Adinoyi of Ohueje Ohinoji in the carnival, picnic and cultural heritage. Others include Abdulrahman Ovansa (Mario) of Calabash Film Production, Kabiru Omeiza of Ebira Youth Explorers and De-Friends Club.



In the hospitality industry that supports tourism and entertainment, MBA identified the exemplary investment of Chief J.O Omuja, the founder and Chief Executive of AFIMS Hotel, Alh. Abdulazeez Ovosi of Tafari Hotel and Suites as well as Edward Jatto of Jatto FM. He specifically commended Pastor Halima Sahu, the Ace Broadcaster, formerly of TAO FM and now Radio Kogi for her mentorship and launching the entertainment space in Ebira.



The Annual Family Funfair held at the Trans Atlantic Centre, the newest and serene garden, attracts tourists from far and near annually to the city for recreation while the traditional Azad Palace Okene, Obege Burial Site in Eika Ohizenyi and Upogo waterfalls are exhibition sites to visitors.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...