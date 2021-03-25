The Director, Development Control, Kaduna State Urban Development Authority (KASUPDA), Mr Bello Ibrahim has commended residents of the state for the level of compliance to development control.

Ibrahim gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Thursday.

He attributedd the improved level of compliance to massive awaeness and enlightenment campaigns by the authority.

“Before now, people have not been conforming with development control, which has led to various demolitions of buildings without permit, particularly in the suburbs.

“But after series of awareness and sensitisation campaigns, there has been massive turn out of people seeking building permit before they commence construction,” he said.

The director said that KASUPDA would continue to adopt measures to ensure that people comform to laid down procedures and obtaining building permits before erecting structures.

Ibrahim appealed to residents to continue to comply with the authority’s guidelines to ensure proper planning of the state.

He stated that as part of the urban renewal project of the state government, seven markets and two motor parks were allocated temporary sites to continue their business pending the completion of the modern markets under construction. (NAN)

