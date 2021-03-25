Development control: KASUPDA lauds residents for improved compliance

The Director, Development Control, Kaduna State Urban Development Authority (KASUPDA), Mr Bello Ibrahim commended residents of the state for the level of compliance to development control.

Ibrahim gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Thursday.

He attributedd the improved level of compliance to massive awaeness and enlightenment campaigns authority.

“Before now, people have not been conforming with development control, which led to various demolitions of buildings without permit, particularly in the suburbs.

“But after series of awareness and sensitisation campaigns, there been massive turn of people building permit before they ,” he said.

The director said that KASUPDA would continue to adopt measures to ensure that people comform to laid down procedures and obtaining building permits before erecting structures.

Ibrahim appealed to residents to continue to comply with the authority’s guidelines to ensure proper planning of the state.

He stated that as part of the urban renewal project of the state , seven markets and two motor parks were allocated temporary sites to continue their business pending the completion of the modern markets under . (NAN)

