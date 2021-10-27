Development: Community tasks Nasarawa Speaker on quality representation

The Kuru community in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State have urged their elected representatives at the House of Assembly to ensure that they represent excellently by promoting populist development programmes.The community is represented by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Ibrahim Abdullahi, and Mr Labaran Shafa, member representing Toto/Gadabuke constituency.Mr Adamu Musa, the Spokeperson of the community, gave the task during a courtesy visit to the speaker on Wednesday in Lafia.But Musa noted the quality and effective representation by the legislators so far.

He said that the speaker’s purposeful leadership has not only improved on the standard of living of the people but has also promoted unity and peace in the area.“We are here to identify with our Hon. Speaker, Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe, and Hon. Shafa over your quality representations at the House.“Mr Speaker is doing well toward touching on the lives of his people and the state at large.“Hon. Shafa you are also doing your best in improving on our standard of living.“We will continue to support Mr speaker and you to succeed,” he said.Musa however appealed to Gov. Abdullahi Sule to upgrade the community village head status to a district in order to give them a sense of belonging.

He also solicited for political appointments to the sons and daughters of the area to enable them contribute their quota to the development of the community and the state at large.The spokesperson pledged their loyalty and support to government policies and programmes at all times.

Responding, Abdullahi appreciated the community for the visit and assured them of an all inclusive governance.The speaker, who was represented by Labaran Shafa (APC-Toto/ Gadabuke) assured the community of sustained good representation.“We will continue to do our best in providing quality representation in order to improve on your standard of living,” he said.The speaker called on the people of the state to continue to support Sule’s administration beyond 2023 in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy. (NAN)

