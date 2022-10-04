Developer tasks FG on review of policies to address housing deficit

By Joy Odigie

Mr Efe Igbinosa, a developer says there is the need for the Federal Government to review housing policies in the country to address deficit in the sector.

Igbinosa, an Estate Developer, and Managing Director, Pristine Property Development Company said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Tuesday.

He said that the private sector involvement in the housing sector should be coordinated as well as encouraged with incentives such as loans and subsidies.

“Land should be readily available and accessible to potential builders. We must also improve process of registering our land titles such that the process of building plan approval and issuance of Certificate of Occupancy should be accelerated.

“Some states have done well in this regards but we still have a long way to go at the federal level, the process must not be less than two weeks,’’ he said.

He also suggested a viable and flexible mortgage system that would afford low income earners the opportunity of owning an apartment with ease.

“The major aim of housing policies is to solve housing problems. The mortgage system must afford the low income earners the opportunity of owning an apartment after many years of paying rent to the mortgage institution.’’

Igbinosa also urged the sourcing of building materials locally as well as mass production of building materials to reduce high cost of construction of houses.

He also urged governments to make provision of more infrastructure like pipe borne water, electricity, roads and drainage among others a priority, especially within new housing locations.

NAN recalls that the Federal Government had in August said that Nigeria is in deficit of 28 million housing deficit, adding that about N21 trillion was required to address the challenge. (NAN)

