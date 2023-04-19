Developer seeks partnership with FG, states to provide housing for citizens

By Joy Mbachi

A developer and Chairman, Royal Throne Integrated Services Ltd., Mr Onyekachukwu Obieze, has advised the States and Federal Government to partner with developers to tackle housing challenges for citizens.

Obieze gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Wednesday.

He said that one of the most important dividends of democracy and functions of governments was to provide decent accommodation for the people to ensure growth of the economy.

“Regrettably, accommodation has remained the toughest challenges faced by citizens in Nigeria. I suggest that governments at all levels can be of help to solve the problem, especially for low-income earners and civil servants.

“If government takes the welfare of the citizens as paramount, the first lines of actions will be to provide basic amenities for the people which includes shelter, healthcare facility, water, educational accessibility, safe environment, power generation and good road networks,” he said.

Obieze said that governments could partner with developers to ensure affordable housing schemes with specification to meet the needs of the low- and medium-income earners.

According to him, when people live peacefully in a home without worry on how to pay the high cost of rents, they will think rightly and be patriotic enough to contribute to the nation’s development.

He further said that the provision of affordable living structures for citizens would reduce crimes and social ills caused by the lack of provision for basic livelihood.

Obieze urged Gov. Charles Souldo of Anambra to invite developers to team up with his government to ensure that Anambra residents get and enjoy affordable and decent accommodation to reduce tension.

He added that the citizens of Anambra were hopeful that Soludo would use his wealth of knowledge to improve many areas which included youth development, housing and health. (NAN)