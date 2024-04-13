Developer decries demolition of Woodcrest Estate by FCT Administration

Mr Eze Okpara, the Manager of Woodcrest Estate at Maitama Hills, Mpape, Bwari Area Council in Abuja, condemned the demolition of the estate by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA)

Okpara, who said this on Friday while speaking with with newsmen in Abuja, said in spite of court order requesting the parties to maintain status quo on the case, FCTA went ahead to demolish the estate.

“I am surprised that the structure is being demolished in spite of court order. The FCTA taskforce sent to demolish it did not allow us to remove anything,” he said.

The Counsel to the Developer, Tony Ogbulafor, said the case was before Hon. Justice A.S. Adepoju Court No.13, Gwagwalada Judicial Division.

Ogbulafor recalled that Justice Adepoju had ruled on Oct. 18, 2023 that the status quo should remain.

“One Majin Nigeria Limited took Toub associates, the minister of FCT and Federal Government to court, alleging ownership of the land and we are in court, the court ordered that nobody should do anything on the land until the case is determined by the court.

“Along the line, we have provided all the documents for the land, the allocation letters and everything to show the ownership of the land. And that has not been controverted even by Majin.

“Now that my client’s property has been pulled down, we will go back to the court to tell the court that irrespective of the court order the FCT Minister, Nyesome Wike has gone ahead to demolish the property.

“We are going to sue the minister for the cost of what he has destroyed running to over N3bn.

“He must pay our bills and restore us because what he has done is totally illegal and an affront on our judicial system and it is not acceptable,” lawyer said.

The FCT Administration on Friday demolished Woodcrest Estate worth N3 billion in Maitama Hills, Mpape in Bwari Area Council in Abuja.