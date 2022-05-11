Develop yourselves- TRCN boss advises teachers

The Registrar of Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, has called on teachers in the country to develop themselves in their chosen profession.

He gave the advice at the 24th Annual Seminar of the Nigerian Academy of Education on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the event is “Professionalisation of Teaching in Nigeria: Past, Present and Future”.

Ajiboye, who was the keynote speaker at the event, said that it was important for teachers to make deliberate efforts at ensuring that they meet up with their colleagues in other climes.

He noted that all Nigerian teachers must be technologically sound as it would strengthen their capacities and support the learning process of their students.

“It was pathetic to see that most public schools in Nigeria were closed during the COVID-19 lockdown era because we lack the use of technology.

“Some private schools continued teaching because they were already acquainted with digital literacy.

“So as a 21st century teacher, you must be technologically sound so that yourselves and your students will not be left behind,” he said.

The registrar said that the teaching profession was crucial and a major driver of the education process in the country, and as such, priority must be given to the teachers.

He also called on state governments to ensure they implement the new law which would allow teachers to retire at 65 years of age.

On his part, Prof. Kabiru Isyaku, President, Nigerian Academy of Education, said that for the quality of Nigeria’s education to meet up with the advanced countries, all stakeholders must work together to develop the teaching profession.

“We have to develop our teaching profession because that is where human capital development starts and it starts with its personnel.

“Also if we want quality of anything, you have to pay for it. We must prioritise education.

“There must be cost-sharing in education by parents, government, by users of the institutions,” he said. (NAN)

