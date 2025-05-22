‎Develop Good Online Habits – EFCC Tasks Students in Enugu‎‎

‎



‎The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede has charged students across the country to prioritize developing good online habits, avoid cybercrime, focus on their education and their overall development as informed, responsible and successful individuals.

‎

‎He gave this charge on Monday, May 19, 2025 and Tuesday, May 20, 2025 during sensitization lectures at Providence High School and Evergreen College, both at Independence Layout, Enugu, as part of the Commission’s mandate to sensitize and enlighten students on the ills of corruption, economic and financial crimes in the society.

‎

‎Speaking on the topic, “Cybercrime Prevalence and its Effects on Victims and the Economy”, Olukoyede, who was represented by the Enugu Zonal Directorate’s Head of Public Affairs Department, Superintendent of the EFCC, SE Paul Ikpor said that cybercrime has destroyed many youths, leaving them to languish in jail.

‎

‎

‎“We at the EFCC believe that it is cheaper to prevent than to investigate. That is why we are here today to tell you to shun cybercrime by developing good online habits. We care about you because you are the future leaders. Cybercrime has destroyed many youths who are now in jail. There is no gain in fraud”, he said.

‎

‎While describing cybercrimes as crimes committed in the cyberspace, Olukoyede identified few types of cybercrime which include, Ransomware, Business Email Compromise, Identity Theft, Investment Scam, Advance Fee Fraud, Romance Scam, amongst others.

‎

‎According to the EFCC’s boss, the effects of cybercrime on the country’s economy cannot be overemphasized, as it significantly impacts the economy through financial losses, reduced productivity and a decline in investor confidence. “Cybercrime negatively impacts the reputation of our dear country and discourages both domestic and foreign investments. So, it slows down economic growth, damages our reputation and it has also impacted public perception of online transactions and this has led to a decline in online shopping and financial transactions”, he said.

‎

‎ He added that “most of our youths jump into this hole of destruction because of greed, peer pressure, lack of self-control and lack of supervision by parents”. She identified suicide, depression, loss of jobs, financial loss, amongst others as some of the effects cybercrime has on victims.

‎

‎ He thereafter encouraged the students to develop information technology skills as they enhance employability, higher earning potentials and contribute to business efficiency.

‎

‎In her remarks, Chief Mrs. E U Onwuagha, Director and Principal of Providence High School, while lauding the Commission for the initiative, charged the students to be change agents by also educating others on what they were taught.

‎

‎The sensitization lectures are part of the prevention mandates of the Commission in carrying out rigorous public enlightenment campaigns on the ills of corruption, economic and financial crimes.

