Deutsche Welle partners Wonderland TV to Broadcast Eco Africa in Hausa Language

German public state-owned international broadcaster, Deutsche Welle, has entered into a partnership with Wonderland TV, a Nigerian broadcast station to dub and broadcast the popular Eco Africa magazine programme in the Hausa language.

DW’s Eco Africa TV programme showcases innovative concepts and best practice projects from Africa and Europe and presents environment and climate change ideas that inspire others to get on board or start something of their own.

The weekly TV programme which focuses on biodiversity conservation, the energy of tomorrow, alternative resource management and the future of mobility offers insight and moves people to help protect the environment.

The half-hour programme produced by DW, Channels TV and NTV Uganda is also interactive, encouraging viewers to upload stories, photos and videos that show their ideas and climate protection initiatives.

Executive Chairman of Wonderland TV, Ismail Sani told newsmen in Abuja that the Hausa version produced by Wonderland TV will be Aired across sub-Saharan Africa by DW partner broadcast stations.

It is expected to reach over 80million Hausa TV viewers across sub-Saharan Africa.

PRNigeria

