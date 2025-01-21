Detty December: Lagos Generates Over $71.6m in Revenue from Events

Lagos State once again proved why it is the tourism and entertainment capital of Africa with an extraordinary December 2024 season as it generated over $71.6 million in revenue across tourism, hospitality, and entertainment sectors

By Chimezie Godfrey

Lagos State once again proved why it is the tourism and entertainment capital of Africa with an extraordinary December 2024 season as it generated over $71.6 million in revenue across tourism, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.



During the season tagged ‘Detty December’, hotels alone accounted for over $44 million, while short-let apartments contributed over $13 million, underscoring Lagos’ immense economic potential as a destination city.



The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Idris Aregbe, spoke during the review of the ‘Lagos State Detty December 2024/2025 Report,’ with officials of Tantacom Experimental Projects and other stakeholders at the weekend.



Aregbe who also commended the report released recently by the MO Africa Consulting on the impressive millions of dollars revenues generated from the December, said tourism remains a vital driver of economic growth and cultural preservation for Lagos State, with the “Ember” season playing a key role.



It would be recalled that during the ‘Detty December,’ Lagos hosted a wide array of spectacular events that drew massive crowds and highlighted Nigeria’s rich heritage, among which were the Mrs. Universe Africa event, Greater Lagos Fiesta, music concerts, fashion shows, cultural exhibitions, culinary events, Spotify Wrapped Concert, Lungu Boy Block Party, Rhythm Unplugged, Entertainment Week Lagos, Joeboy, The La Vida Experience, African Fashion Week, and Fashion Souk.



The season also drew locals and members of the Nigerian diaspora, popularly known as IJGBs (I Just Got Back), as well as international tourists who were eager to experience the energy and diversity that make Lagos a global cultural destination.

Beyond the economic benefits, ‘December in Lagos’ has become a platform to celebrate Nigerian arts, culture, and music on a global stage. It fosters community spirit, strengthens ties with the diaspora, and reinforces Lagos as a destination of choice for cultural tourism.



Speaking on the success of the Detty December, Aregbe said the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration is shaping a Lagos that blends tradition with creativity, creating unforgettable experiences for all. He noted that various activities held during the Detty December not only enriched the cultural landscape but also had a profound economic impact.



He said the progress recorded by the Lagos State Government reflects the visionary leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the support of the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, noting that their dedication to fostering growth in tourism and culture laid the foundation for the achievements.



Aregbe said: “Tourism remains a vital driver of economic growth and cultural preservation for Lagos State, with the ‘Ember’ season playing a key role. This season represents a period of unity, vibrancy, and celebration, fuelled by the dynamic spirit of Lagosians.



“From enterprising artisans in local markets to creative entrepreneurs shaping the entertainment and tourism sectors, the resilience and ingenuity of Lagos people lie at the heart of its success. The participation of residents, alongside visitors from other states, has been fundamental in establishing Lagos as a cultural and tourism hub.



“As a government that listens and welcomes innovative ideas and collaborations, the insights from this season will be carefully studied, with key lessons factored into the 2025 Lagos Tourism is Rising campaign. As we reflect on these successes, we look forward to building on this momentum, creating more opportunities for Lagosians, and ensuring our city.



“As Lagos looks ahead to 2025 with the ‘Lagos Tourism is Rising’ campaign, the goal remains clear: to build on this momentum, celebrate our cultural richness, and solidify Lagos as a beacon of tourism, culture, and economic excellence.



Aregbe also expressed gratitude to the hospitable people of Lagos, industry stakeholders, performers, and artisans whose creativity and participation were instrumental in the success of Detty December and instrumental in making Lagos the tourism and entertainment capital of Africa, adding that the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture played a pivotal role in ensuring the season’s success.