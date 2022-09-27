Dethroned Lagos ‘Baale’, 1 other jailed 15 years each for faking own kidnap

By Adenike Ayodele

An Ikeja High Court on Tuesday sentenced a dethroned ‘Baale’ (Chief) in Shangisha in Magodo area of Lagos State, Mutiu Ogundare and his brother, Opeyemi Mohammed to 15 years imprisonment each for faking his own kidnap.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the court had on June 15 discharged and acquitted the third defendant, Ogundare’s wife, Abolanle.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi had on June 15 convicted Ogundare and Mohammed on three counts of bordering on conspiracy and fake abduction.

“I have considered the allocutus of the defence counsel. However, it is in the view of this court that the defendants showed no remorse during trial.

“In fact, the first defendant tried to buy his way out of the court. A lesson has to be thought to serve as deterrent to others.

“The defendants are hereby sentenced to 10 years for count one without an option of fine, one year to count two with an option of N200,000 and 15 years to count three without an option of fine.

“The sentencing shall run concurrently from the day they were arrested,” Oshodi said.

NAN reports that Mr Olarewaju Ajanaku who represented the first defence counsel, Dr Muniz Banire, in his allocutus on June 15 prayed the court to temper Justice with mercy.

Ajanaku had prayed the court that the convict had turned a new leaf and he did not think through his action when he committed the offences.

The second defence counsel, Dr Olayinka Owoeye, also in his allocutus had prayed the court to temper justice with mercy adding that the convict had learnt his lessons.

The state prosecutor, Mr Jubril Kareem, however, urged the court to apply the provisions of law to sentence the convict.

According to the prosecution, the defendants committed the offence on July 5, 2017.

The prosecution said that Ogundare put himself forward to be kidnapped for the purpose of causing breach of public peace, adding that his brother and wife aided in the crime.

NAN reports that former Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos, in July 2017, ordered the removal of Ogundare as the Baale of Shangisha, for staging his own abduction.

The offences contravene Section 7(1) and (2) of Lagos State Kidnapping Prohibition Law of 2017, and Sections 96 (1) (a-d) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

