Dethroned Emir Sanusi arrives in Loko

Dethroned Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II, has arrived Loko, a town in Nasarawa State, to which he was Banished.

Sanusi arrived his new abode around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Alhaji Abubakar Ahmed Sabo, the traditional ruler of Loko, who confirmed the development to News Agency of Nigeria, said that Sanusi arrived his palace “around 3 a.m. on March 10″.

The first class traditional ruler, however, said that the press would not be allowed to interview the dethroned emir.

“Yes, Emir Sanusi is in my palace. He arrived this morning around 3 a.m., but no one will be allowed to speak with him,” he said.

NAN recalls that the Kano State Government dethroned Sanusi on Tuesday, March 9.

The government hinged its action on the former CBN governor’s “outright disregard for the state government and Kano Emirate’s traditional norms”. (NAN)