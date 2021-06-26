Destroy all terrorists’ enclave in your locations, COAS charges troops in Yobe

By Chimezie Godfrey

(COAS) Major General Faruk Yahaya has charged troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai to destroy all and Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists’ enclaves in their various locations.

COAS made statement on Saturday while addressing troops of Sector 2 in Damaturu, Yobe State.

General Yahaya further commended troops on several successful operations conducted within Sector 2 area of responsibility, which he enumerated to include Operations Ayiso Tamunoma, Katana Jimlan, Fire Ball and Operation Tura Takaibango among others.

He enjoined the troops to use wealth of experience and lessons learnt the series of operations to destroy the remnants of marauding terrorists within their various locations.

He assured them of and a new reward system for troops who gallantly in any operation.

Earlier, the Commander Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai Brigadier General Adamu Nura, while welcoming the , briefed him on the operational and challenges of the Sector.

Among the dignitaries who accompanied the COAS were the of Operations (Army) Major General Ibrahim Yusuf and the Theatre Commander Operation HADIN KAI, Major General Christopher Musa.

