Despite seeking Justice, we’ll still focus on our people’s needs – Ombugadu

Ombugadu: …Distributes 5000 bags of rice to women, elderly youth in 13 LGA of Nasarawa State– Enlists 600 widows into Health insurance plan

With reports by Abel Leonard, Lafia

SUN: In a heartwarming display of generosity and compassion, Dr. David Emmanuel Ombugadu, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the recently concluded gubernatorial election, extended a lifeline to the marginalized communities by distributing 5000 bags of rice to women, widows across the 13 local government areas of the state.

This grand gesture was aimed at alleviating the burden faced by the people due to the biting economic situation ocassioned by the ongoing reform plan of the federal government, which has significantly impacted the lives of many.

Similarly, Dr. Ombugadu enlisted over 600 widows into his health insurance coverage, bringing the total of persons covered to over 3000, mostly women and widows in the state.

Speaking at the distribution event, Dr. Ombugadu emphasized the importance of standing with the most vulnerable during challenging times. He stated, “It is crucial to lend a helping hand, especially during this festive season, where many families are grappling with the repercussions of the times which he prays and hope will soon be over.

In response to inquiries about his future plans and strategies, Dr. Ombugadu reiterated his dedication to serving the state, emphasizing the need for unity and progress. “My focus remains on the betterment of our beloved state. We will continue to pursue legimate parts to justice and equity, and above all, I am prepared and ready to serve the people no matter the obstacles, we wont be deterred. Unity and progress are pivotal, and I am committed to fostering both,” he affirmed.

Our commitment to the welfare of our people remains unwavering, and this is a small step to alleviating our collective feelings of hardship.”

This act of kindness comes amidst a backdrop of political tension due to ongoing legal battle, a fall out of the March 18th, 2023, gubernatorial election. Dr. Ombugadu, who contested the election under the PDP banner, notably challenged the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Abdullahi Sule at the Supreme Court, following an Appeal Court in favour of Governor Sule’s win after an earlier tribunal ruling which declared Ombugadu as winner based on merits if the case presented before it.

Recalling the intense legal battle, Dr. Ombugadu expressed, “While we continue to pursue justice through the legal system, it’s imperative to focus on the needs of our people. Our commitment to serving them remains paramount, regardless of the legal outcomes.”

It’s essential to note that Dr. Ombugadu had previously achieved a significant victory at the Tribunal with a split judgment, underscoring the determination and confidence in his cause.

Amid the distribution event, emotions ran high as beneficiaries expressed their gratitude for Dr. Ombugadu’s thoughtful gesture.

Maryam Ibrahim, a widow and recipient of the rice donation and health insuranc enlistment, tearfully exclaimed, “This gift means the world to us. With the rising prices and economic challenges, this rice will sustain us through the festive season. Dr. Ombugadu has shown us that he cares for the common people of all faiths in the state.”

The outreach efforts extended beyond political and religious affiliations, resonated deeply with individuals across various communities applauding the gifts at this time of the year.

Fatima Abdullahi, a community leader, praised the initiative, saying, “This act of kindness transcends political boundaries. Dr. Ombugadu’s generosity has touched the lives of many, irrespective of their political leanings. It’s a testament to his commitment to the welfare of our people generally.”

The Christmas and end of year rice distribution, combined with Dr. Ombugadu’s unwavering dedication to public good, has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the hearts of the state’s residents. Beyond political aspirations, his actions have exemplified the spirit of compassion and solidarity, uniting diverse communities during a time when solidarity is needed most.

As the new year beckons, the impact of Dr. Ombugadu’s goodwill gesture echoes a message of hope, resilience, and a shared vision for a brighter future. It stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of giving and the relentless pursuit of a better tomorrow for the people of Nasarawa State.

Story+photo culled from The SUN

