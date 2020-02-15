Despite Oshiomhole’s boast, Diri finally sworn in as Bayelsa Governor

Senator Douye Diri of the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) on Friday took oath of office as Governor of Bayelsa.

Chief Judge of the State, Justice Kate Abiri, administered the oath of office for the Bayelsa governor, and his Deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Newsdiaryonline reports that APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole had earlier boasted that nobody would be sworn in because, according to him, PDP’s Diri did not meet the legal requirements. Despite his assertion, INEC National Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu declared Diri the Governor -elect Friday, thus paving the way for the swearing in of a new governor after the Supreme Court Thursday annulled the victory of APC Candidates.

The swearing-in ceremony which took place at the Government House, Yenagoa, was a huge celebration among party supporters.

In an inauguration address, Diri declared that he would always work to achieve peace, love and prosperity for the people.

He described the swearing in day, as “a day made by God and marvelous in the eye of the people of Bayelsa”.

“I have been sworn in today as your new governor, my advice is that we have to be magnanimous in victory.

“We have to forget the bitterness and acrimony, because if we kill ourselves, who are we going to lead? Of course, we are not going to lead animals.

“I, therefore, bring to you message of love, hope and prosperity for Bayelsa.

“Let us eschew all the bitterness and acrimony and learn to love ourselves irrespective of political parties,” Diri stated. (With report by NAN)