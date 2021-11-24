Despite joining APC, EFCC arrests, releases Fani-Kayode over alleged forgery

A former Minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lagos.

Fani-Kayode is said to be under investigation for alleged forgery and manipulation of documents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ex-minister, who joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in September, was brought to the Lagos zonal office of the anti-graft agency on Tuesday.

The details of the allegations against him were sketchy but the EFCC spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed Fani-Kayode’s arrest by its operatives.

“I think something like that happened,” he said and declined to comment further.

Fani-Kayode has been having a running battle with the EFCC for some time and he was once remanded for 67 days in 2016.He, however, denied the allegations, and was later granted bail.

His latest arrest came despite joining the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.The assumption before now was that sins would be forgiven if anyone joined APC.For Fani-Kayode, it is not yet Uhuru.

Fani-Kayode has further drawn the ire of critics when he rose to defend Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami.

Meanwhile, the former minister has denied being arrested, he said he was merely invited for questioning.He was released Tuesday night.

He told The Star: “Just arrived at the George Hotel for dinner. I was never arrested by the EFCC. I was invited and I flew down to Lagos to see them. I arrived in their office at 2p.m. and left at 8:30p.m. I was granted bail on self-recognisance. They were very polite and professional. Thanks be to God.”

Newsdiaryonline reports that Fani Kayode emailed his photos to media platforms last night, apparently after his release.(See photo above).

(With reports by NAN)

