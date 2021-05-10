After an initial dismissal of the story as fake news, the Presidency Monday evening confirmed burglary attempts at the homes of Chief of Staff to the president, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and Administrative Officer, Maikano Abdullahi.

The burglary story was published by Peoples Gazette, an online newspaper.

Confirming the story, Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity,Garba Shehu said on his Twitter handle: “The Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has confirmed that there “was a foolish attempt” to burgle his residence at 3:00am this morning but it turned out to be unsuccessful.

Shehu added, “Professor Gambari, whose house is on a street next to the Villa has assured that there is nothing to worry about from the incident.

According to Shehu, “The police, in a related development is searching for a suspected burglar who unsuccessfully attempted to break into the house of Maikano Abdullahi on Thursday, last week. Maikano lives on the same street with the Chief of Staff, close to the Villa.”

Shehu’s tweets however contradicted another presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad who had outrightly dismissed the story as fake news.

An exclusive FAKE NEWS from this news blog, that is what is expected from you, fake news and more fake news. https://t.co/5lmrltKIwG — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 10, 2021

“Armed robbers invade Aso Rock, empty Buhari’s chief of staff Gambari, admin officer Maikano’s residences” STILL AN EXCLUSIVE FAKE NEWS.



People of understanding and reasoning of course understand the difference between an ‘attempt’ and an ‘invasion’. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 10, 2021

