Despite initial denial, presidency confirms burglary attempts at Chief of Staff, Admin Officer’s homes

After an initial dismissal of the story as fake news, the Presidency Monday evening confirmed burglary attempts the homes of Chief of Staff to the president, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and Administrative , Maikano Abdullahi.

The burglary story was published by Peoples Gazette, an online newspaper.

Confirming the story, Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity,Garba Shehu said on his Twitter handle: “The Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari confirmed that there “was a foolish attempt” to burgle his residence 3:00am this morning but it turned out to be unsuccessful.

Shehu added, “Professor Gambari, whose house is on a street next to the assured that there is nothing to worry about from the incident.

According to Shehu, “The police, in a related development is searching for a burglar who unsuccessfully attempted to break into the house of Maikano Abdullahi on Thursday, last week. Maikano lives on the same street with the Chief of Staff, close to the .”

Shehu’s tweets however contradicted another presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad who had outrightly dismissed the story as fake news.

