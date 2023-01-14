Despite Force Majeure, NLNG’s Bonny Plant still in operation

Nigeria LNG Limited has confirmed that operations at its plant on Bonny Island are still active despite a Force Majeure declared in October 2022 and feedgas supply challenges.

Andy Odeh, General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development made this known in a statement at the weekend.

He said the plant continues to produce LNG and LPG commensurate to the feed gas it receives from its upstream gas suppliers.

“In addition to ensuring steady operation, NLNG remains committed to its culture of transparency and maintains consistent communication with key stakeholders on developments in the upstream sector”, the statement said.

“The company is closely monitoring the resolution of supply challenges by all relevant parties, ” the statement concluded.