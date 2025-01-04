Despite Economic Challenges, TAC Alive with Festivities



It was a record-breaking, epoch-making events this season at Kogi. The busy streets of Okene and environ culminated at the Trans Atlantic Centre, as it was agog with sights and sounds of the moment.



December 2025 saw several occasions holding at the Garden with Ebira Carnival Picnic starting on a beautiful note. It showcased a mixture of culture and modernity as traditional delicacies, masquerades and “anuva” dances. The Nigerian telecommunication giant, MTN Nigeria was on hand to provide colours and class to the event.

The Old School Picnic, otherwise known as The Gentlemen’s Club came on the heal of the Carnival with who is who in Ebira’ land in attendance.



Prominent sons and daughters of the area, Prince Mohammed Sani Omolori, former Clerk to the National Assembly, Alh. Sanusi Gamji Abubakar, a former Governorship aspirant and Hajia Ramatu Shehu Atta, one time justice of the Federal High Court were in attendance.

Others include Mal. Abdul Dollar, APC State Chairman, Alh. Sunday Sea, a business tycoon, Daudu Barny Adeku Ojiah.

The post-2024 and new year celebration, tagged “Annual Family Funfair and Friends Connect Day” brought the activities to a close of January 01 as it featured great men and women of from the terrain.



An Ebira icon and former President of Ebira Peoples Association, and lecturer at the Abuja University, Dr. Abdulrahman Adeiza and his team of “visitors” were on ground to grace the new year celebration.



In the same vein, Hajia Ramatu Bello, a Director with the Federal Ministry of Health, Abuja added flavour by attending with over 20 children from an orphanage home.

A member of the Board of Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, Arc. Dr. Abdulmumin Ahmed Okara, also turban recently as the Eneyiye of Ihima arrived with a large contingent of friends, families and colleagues in the political field. As Prof. M. A. Ibrahim of Kogi State University of Science and Technology in company of his family, friends and Colleagues were also in attendance and gave the closing remarks.



In his words, Prof. Ibrahim pledged that effective from the 2025 edition, “My family and I had made a promise to attend the annual event if Allah spare our lives”

He said the Trans Atlantic Centre is one unique garden that Ebira should be proud of due to its natural environment, rare spaces and the relaxation spots it provided.