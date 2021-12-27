Desmond Tutu, titanic figure of non-violent struggle, human rights – Marwa

Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has described the late South African Nobel Laureate and Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu as a titanic figure of non-violent struggle, human rights and evangelism.

Marwa who is a former Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa in a statement on Monday 27th December stated that the renowned clergyman would be remembered for his stand against apartheid in his country through non-violent means similar to Mahatma Gandhi’s approach in India.

While commiserating with Tutu’s family, the Christendom, the people and government of South Africa, Gen. Marwa said the world will surely miss the Arch as he was fondly called as the last of a kind.

