Desmond Tutu, a titanic figure of non-violent struggle, human rights – Marwa

December 27, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project 0



NDLEA chairman, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba on Monday in Abuja mourned the iconic anti-apartheid activist, Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu, who died on Dec. 25 the age of 90.

described the late South African Nobel Laureate as a titanic figure of non-violent struggle, human rights and evangelism.

The NDLEA who was a former Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa said this in a statement issued on his behalf by NDLEA’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi.

said that the renowned clergyman would be remembered for his against apartheid through non-violent means similar to Mahatma Gandhi’s approach in India.

He commiserated with Tutu’s family, Christendom, and the and government of South Africa stating that the world would surely miss “the Arch’’ as he was fondly called as the last of a kind. (NAN)

Tags: , , ,