Desmond Tutu, a titanic figure of non-violent struggle, human rights – Marwa

NDLEA chairman, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa on Monday in Abuja mourned the iconic anti-apartheid activist, Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu, who died on Dec. 25 at the age of 90.

Marwa described the late South African Nobel Laureate as a titanic figure of non-violent struggle, human rights and evangelism.

The NDLEA boss who was a former Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa said this in a statement issued on his behalf by NDLEA’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi.

Marwa said that the renowned clergyman would be remembered for his stand against apartheid through non-violent means similar to Mahatma Gandhi’s approach in India.

He commiserated with Tutu’s family, Christendom, and the people and government of South Africa stating that the world would surely miss “the Arch’’ as he was fondly called as the last of a kind. (NAN)

