Desist from using inciting words, Sultan cautions religious leaders

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Sultan of Sokoto and Co-Chairman of Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar has cautioned religious leaders to desist from going to the media to use inciting words capable of raising tension as that would only lead to loss of lives.

The Sultan said this in an address during the opening ceremony of the 3rd Quarter Meeting of NIREC on Thursday in Abuja.

He said, “We hear that unknown people invaded people’s home, how can they be unknown? Unknown people kill so many people and nothing is done. Where are our intelligence agencies? Don’t we have a proactive intelligence agency that would think ahead of them?

“As religious leaders we must always tell the truth, even if they are our family, we shouldn’t be afraid to tell the truth because truth must be told and that is what we must continue to do.

“When we say the truth, we can sit at home peacefully. If we tell ourselves the truth, why do religious leaders come out in the public domain and say so many nasty and bad things that will raise tension higher and higher?”

He further stated that Nobody should be above the law, whether Christian or Muslim, adding that “you cannot decide people to kill because you are killing innocent people.”

“In sokoto alone; Eastern part of Sokoto, there was a day we buried 76 people. They were not Christians, they were not Fulanis, they were human beings like us, struggling to survive; but they were killed in cold blood by criminals that came from nowhere. There was a day we buried 48 people in the same sokoto but you don’t hear, ” he added.

He cited a video of Christians calling for the killing of Muslims, wondering why the security agencies have not invited them for questioning, “nobody should be above law, whether you’re a Christian or a Muslim you cannot decide people to kill because you are killing innocent people.”

He therefore stressed that perpetrators of such inhumane acts should be brought to book, whether political or religious leaders.

Mr Boss Mustapha who doubles as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on Covid-19 in his address, explained that though the theme for the. 3rd quarter is: “Making Nigerians Healthy to Achieve a Peaceful Society”, achieving a healthy society goes beyond just physical health, as health on its own cannot be considered as the presence or absence of

illness in a person.

The SGF said that with the WHO’s definition of health as “A state of Complete well-being, physical, mental and social”, Health on its own is a broad spectrum which includes physical, mental, social, emotional, environmental, spiritual, etc.

“All these elements add up together to make up a healthy individual and healthy individuals make up a healthy society. As the popular saying goes “A healthy man is a wealthy man” so it is that a wealthy man has no time for trouble because he values his wealth and would tend to avoid problems, live in peace in order to safeguard his wealth.

“A sound and healthy mind and body may not indulge in any heinous crime and violence we are experiencing in the nation today,” he said.

He therefore called for deepening of political and religious collaboration at all times.

“As a body, we must continue to build an environment where prejudice, intolerance, violence and other vices will remain alien to our culture and practices.

We must continue to expose our children to the rich and good values that Africa represents. We must continue to live together and pursue the common good as a community, ” he further said

He assured of the Federal Government’s continuous support to Religious and Traditional Leaders to promote peace and unity in the country, adding that the Buhari-led administration is doing everything to bequeath a safe and prosperous nation to the next one. “In fact, Mr. President is very concerned about the level of insecurity and the high cost of living. He is however working on how to resolve these issues in the shortest possible time, ” the SGF said.

Mr Mustapha reminded that the Coronavirus is still with “us” and it remains virulent, commending religious and traditional leaders for playing the lead-role in observing the non-pharmaceutical measures and by taking up more ownership and responsibility for risk communication and community engagement on the virulent nature of the pandemic.

He said that the second phase of the vaccination exercise is on and appealed to all persons, 18 years and above, to go and take the vaccines, because that is the only way out of contacting the dreaded disease for now, while maintaining the use of the Non Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs).

