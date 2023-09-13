Desire Oparanozie announces her retirement from Football

The Nigeria Super Falcons striker, Desire Oparanozie, has announced her retirement from football

She made the announcement on her Twitter & Instagram pages:

She said , “To my fans, family, and friends, thank you for the show of love and support over the years. It’s time to take a bow, as I believe there’s no better time than now. I’m officially announcing my retirement from professional football for both club and country…



“…To every team and coach I have played for, to every mate I’ve played alongside, and to every opponent I have played against, thank you all for being part of this incredible journey. Thank you football, thank you Nigeria.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

