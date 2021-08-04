Desert encroachment: Group to plant 120,000 trees in Jigawa

The Jigawa Chapter of the Jama’atu Nasrul Islam (JNI), has concluded plans to plant 120,000 trees across the state by end of the year, its Secretary, Alhaji Muhammad Babangida has said.

Babangida told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Wednesday that the gesture was part of the group’s annual tree planting exercise to check desert encroachment in the state.

He also said that the trees were to protect and beautify the environment, as well as provide shade and food for animals.

The secretary said all the chapter’s units in the 27 local government areas of the state would plant trees.

According to him, the tree seedlings will also be distributed to farmers and other interested individuals to plant in their farms and residences.

Babangida said that trees were vital for the environment and cautioned residents against indiscriminate felling of trees, especially the ones by the road sides.

“People must always protect their environment by planting trees and avoid cutting down trees without replacing them.

“That is why the JNI annually embarks on this campaign in order to complement government efforts in combating desertification.

“Also, we are doing this to show the general public that the duty of JNI does not stop only at preaching and propagation of Islam.

“We are always ready to contribute to the development of the state and Nigeria at large,’’ Babangida said.

He said that the group had planted more than 1.5 million trees in last 30 years in the state. (NAN)

