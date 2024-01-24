Deputy speaker lauds S/Court for releasing CTC on Kanu’s terrorism trial

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu has lauded the Supreme Court for releasing the Certified True Copy (CTC) of its Dec. 15, 2023 judgment on the detention of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People’s of Biafra (IPOB)

In a statement on Wednesday, the deputy speaker said that that the apex court had hearkened to the voice of reasoning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kanu who was earlier arrested in 2015 for alleged terrorism had been in detention while undergoing trial.

The Court of Appeal, in October 2022, struck out the terrorism charge brought against Kanu by he Federal Government and ordered his released, a decision that was appealed by the plaintiff.

The apex however, ruled in December 2023 held that the terrorism trial of Kanu should resume at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The deputy speaker who initiated Peace In South East Project (PISE-P) which canvasses a non kinetic approach towards resolving the security challenges in the region had earlier called on the to release the documents.

He also, joined Kalu’s family and lawyers to make a plea to the authorities to take action on the matter especially in the light of the expiration of the 14 days window given by law for signing the document.

Following the release of the CTC, Kalu lauded the Supreme Court for obliging the request which will go a long way to support the peace project in the region.

The deputy speaker expressed gratitude to the Army, the Police, the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies for helping to sustain the peace of the south east.

He also urged the people of the the region not to lose hope, assuring that efforts were being made to secure Kanu’s release.

The lawmaker charged the people to continue to maintain the peace of the region, saying that the President Bola Tinubu is genuinely interested in the development of the region.

Kalu commended the people for heeding the call to end the sit-at-home civil disobedience observed on Mondays in protest against Kanu’s continuous detention.

The legislator charged the people to completely make it a thing of the past as it has not in any measure added to their social wellbeing but rather, crippled the economy of the south east.

He said that PISE-P is working together with the Federal Government and the governors of the five states in the region to ensure that its pillar of Reconciliation, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction will be achieved to properly integrate the people.

NAN reports that the Court of Appeal had struct out the terrorism charge filed against Kanu by the Nigerian government and ordered his release from the facility of the State Security Service.

The government, through the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, later appealed the court ruling and subsequently obtained an order staying the execution of the court judgment at the Supreme Court. (NAN)

By EricJames Ochigbo

