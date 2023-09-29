Deputy Speaker, Kalu urges China to join Nigeria in fight against xenophobia at world stage

…lauds diplomatic, trade relationship between both countries

By Chimezie Godfrey

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has urged the government of the People’s Republic of China to join Nigeria in her efforts to identify and resolve tendencies that encourage xenophobic attacks at the world stage.

He also hailed the diplomatic and trade relationships between both countries, saying that the cultural exchanges have fostered a deep understanding and appreciation of each other’s heritage.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary ( CPS), Mr. Levinus Nwabughiogu stated that Kalu made the submissions while delivering his goodwill message at the China’s 74th National Day celebrations in Abuja on Thursday.

He said that the ties between the country has fast tracked the industrial development of Nigeria with projects such as the Abuja-Kaduna Railway and the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project standing as a testament to the enduring collaboration.

The Deputy Speaker who further remarked that Chinese products have become a staple in Nigerian households also stressed that Nigeria’s agricultural exports to China has continued to grow.

He added that the symbiotic relationship has created jobs, boosted local industries, and increased the welfare of the people, adding that currently, Nigeria is China’s second largest trading partner in Africa.

He said: “The decades-long relationship between our two great nations, Nigeria and China has been mutually beneficial, particularly in recent times.

“The rich tapestry of our partnership has woven threads of cooperation in various sectors, from infrastructure development to trade, technology exchange, and cultural engagement. China’s significant investments in Nigeria have contributed immensely to the growth and development of our nation, fostering economic prosperity and stability.

“China has been a steadfast partner in Nigeria’s infrastructural development,

with projects such as the Abuja-Kaduna Railway and the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project standing as a testament to our enduring collaboration. These initiatives have not only improved connectivity within Nigeria but have also laid the foundation for sustainable economic growth.

“In the realm of commerce, our bilateral trade has flourished, opening up

new opportunities for both nations.

“I look forward to both countries taking increasing steps to engender

people to people diplomacy in order to troubleshoot matters that encourage

xenophobic tendencies”.

