Deputy Speaker, Kalu rallies support for Tinubu in church, assures Christians of inclusivity

By Chimezie Godfrey

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has assured the Church of a place in the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led government, saying Christians are part and parcel of the new administration in the country.

Kalu gave the assurance while attending an award service/ceremony for the conferment of Knight of John Wesley on a former member of the House, Hon. Sam Onigbo and his wife at the Methodist Church, Wuse, Abuja Cathedral on Sunday.

Kalu told the Church that by the mandate of the people of his Bende federal constituency of Abia State, the benevolence of the APC government and his colleagues at the parliament, one of their own is now in the position of authority.

He assured the Church of his support, urging them to throw their weight behind the people-oriented policies of the federal government.

“The government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu means well for the country. It has many people-oriented policies and programmes to better the lot of the citizenry. And from what I know, this administration is ready to make this country a better place for everyone. All I ask for is your continued support to the administration.

“If there are things that are difficult for you to achieve because you feel you are not part of the government, do not worry anymore, my office is open, just a little knock on the door and the door shall be open.

“The Bible says, ask and you shall receive, knock and the door shall be open unto you.

“I believe that we are part of this government that wants to grow the nation all of us will be proud of.

“One of yours in Methodist is there and I can assure you, I would provide the shield, protection and the support needed for the church”, Kalu said.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

