Deputy Speaker, Kalu leads Reps delegation to Sokoto over Member’s death

By Yemi Itodo

The House of Representatives has condoled the government and people of Sokoto state over the demise of Member representing Sabon Birni/Isa Federal Constituency, Alhaji Abdulkadir Jelani Danbuga.

Danbuga’s death occurred early hours of Wednesday upon admission at an hospital, after a brief illness.

The House consequently adjourned Wednesday’s plenary in his honour.

Leading a high powered delegation on a condolence visit to Sokoto on Thursday, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, said the entire House was shocked and pained over the loss of the Member whom he described as “dedicated and committed Legislator”.

The Deputy Speaker said the deceased had a short but memorable stay in the House.

He assured that the House would not abandon his family as everything possible would be done to assist them wherever the need arises.

Kalu used the opportunity to acknowledge the effort of the current administration in the state for executing viable projects within one hundred days in office.

According to him, “executing over one hundred viable projects within one hundred days in office, despite the financial crises inherited, is worthy of commendations”.

This, he said, could only be achieved through focused and determined leadership, while urging the government to sustain the tempo for the progress of the state.

Responding, the state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idris Mohammed Gobir, thanked the delegation for the condolence visit.

Alhaji Gobir described the deceased as a person who has the interest of his people at heart.

The Deputy governor said the late Legislator has lived a life worthy of emulations.

The Deputy Governor appreciated the recognition of the current administration’s effort towards providing dividend of democracy as attested by the Deputy Speaker, Kalu.

He pledged that the Governor Ahmed Aliyu administration would never relent in its efforts to moving the state forward.

