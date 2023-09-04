Deputy Speaker, Kalu greets former SGF, Boss Mustapha at 67

By. Chimezie Godfrey

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has congratulated the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Gidahyelda Mustapha on his 67th birthday today, September 4, 2023.

Kalu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Levinus Nwabughiogu on Monday described Mustapha as a perfect gentleman, consummate public servant and politician who has always shown remarkable commitment in faithful service to his fatherland.

Kalu recalled the dexterity, enthusiasm and calmness with which Mustapha discharged his responsibility as the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, stressing that as a lawyer, he brought his wealth of experience to bear on the job.

The deputy speaker added that against all odds, Mustapha delivered on the task of combating the virus to the admiration of Nigerians.

He noted that the daily briefings of the Task Force provided valuable information and updates on the safety measures needed to live through the challenging period.

The deputy speaker also recalled Mustapha’s days as a former Managing Director of Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), lauding his organizational skills and spirit of team work which he said allows fluidity of ideas.

Joining the long list of Mustapha’s friends, associates and well-wishers in glorifying God for His Grace upon the life of the former SGF, Kalu also prayed for more fruitful years in good health.

