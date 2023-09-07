Deputy speaker hails Tinubu’s victory at PEPC

By EricJames Ochi

The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the Presidential Elections Petitions Court (PEPC).

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu said that Tinubu’s victory at the poll was never in doubt.

He said that Nigerians could not have made a wrong choice on Feb. 25, 2023 when they filed out enmasse to vote for Tinubu.

Kalu said that the ruling of the tribunal only affirmed the peoples verdict and further lent credence to the legitimacy of Tinubu’s election.

The deputy speaker, also a lawyer commended the thoroughness and the sense of professionalism displayed by the five man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani in interpreting the law and dispensing justice.

He commended Tinubu for staying focused on governance despite the obvious attempts by his opponents to distract him through litigations from the onerous task of fixing the country.

Kalu hailed Tinubu’s opponents for deepening democracy by their actions that further tested the nation’s constitution and the electoral laws.

He also commended them for not resorting to violence or other extra judicial means after the polls but elected to pursue their grievances through the court.

Kalu urged the opponents to key into the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration, urging them to put an end to the legal voyage and join hands with the president and all well-meaning Nigerians across all political divides to move the country forward. (NAN)

