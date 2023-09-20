Deputy Speaker felicitates with First Lady, Remi Tinubu at 63

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has felicitated with the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on the occasion of her 63rd birthday, which comes up tomorrow, September 21, 2023.

Kalu in a congratulatory message signed by his Special Assistant on Press Affairs, Udora Orizu, described the President’s wife as a source of inspiration and pillar of support to many, particularly the women and youths.

The Deputy Speaker recalled the First Lady’s passion for youth and women empowerment which she has significantly shown through her pet projects, starting from her time as the then first lady of Lagos State, to the parliament as a Senator and presently as the First Lady.

He commended Mrs. Tinubu for her passion and compassion for humanity, saying that she has played critical roles in the growth and development of Nigeria.

Recalling the First Lady’s time in the parliament, the Deputy Speaker said her legislative input towards national growth is a testament of visionary leadership.

He said the parliament is proud of her achievements during her time in the senate, urging her to continue setting examples for women in leadership and governance.

Kalu while commending her for being a strong support and partner to her husband President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling party, he wished the First Lady many more years in good health.

