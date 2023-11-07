Deputy speaker assures Nigerians of speedy passage of gender inclusion bills

By EricJames Ochigbo

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu has assured Nigerians of speedy consideration of bills bothering on women and youth inclusion in the 10th Assembly.

Kalu gave the assurance in an interview with newsmen on the sideline of the 40th anniversary celebration of NEWS Engineering Ltd in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said that the gender bills, rejected by the 9th Assembly would be reconsidered, expressing hope that the Executive would also give support since its key members were products of parliament.

Some of the bills include bill seeking specific seats for women in the Federal and State Legislative Houses and a bill to provide 35 per cent affirmative action for women in political party administration.

Others are bill to expand the scope of citizenship by registration, to extend citizenship to foreign spouses of Nigerian women, a bill on state indigeneship rights for women and a bill for reserved quota for women in Executive cabinet positions.

Kalu said that the power of women should not be underestimated as any opportunity given to them was multiplied.

The deputy speaker commended the Managing Director of NEWS Engineering Ltd. Mrs Josephine Nweze for sustaining the company after her husband’s demise.

He urged women to emulate the MD by building their capacity and ensure not to disappoint the expectation when given opportunity to serve.

“To the women out there I will say build your capacity, be rightly positioned.

“And when you are given this opportunity and responsibility, do not disappoint those who have a basket full of expectation for that office,” he said.

In her remarks, the Minister of State for the FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud said that the company played a pivotal role in shaping the media and engineering landscape of the nation.

Mahmoud who was represented by Dr Jumai Ahmadu, Director, Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, said that the company had been a beacon of excellence.

Mahmoud said that the company had enables progress and development in various sector in the FCT.

“As we reflect on its 40th anniversary, we must reflect on those behind the company, the dedicated employees, the visionary leadership and the unwavering community support have sharpened the legacy of the company.

“The future is bright and I have no doubt that this fast growing company will become a force to reckon in years to come.

“I encourage you to keep pushing boundaries, seek new frontiers and keep embracing technology as you have done in the past four decades,” she said.

Also, Olu of Warri Kingdom, Ogiame Atuwase III said that women vessels with inbuilt gifts to nurture.

According to him, they will incubate it and they will produce the full manifestation of that seed that was given to them.

He said though the shoes left behind by the husband might be very large to fill, lady Nweze had courageously stepped into the shoes and have demonstrated capacity over the years.

“She has produced a standing, functional and striving institution; I dare even better than what her husband left.

“Usually in Nigeria, once the proprietor passes, it is very rare; the struggle for succession plan and legacy, it is very rare to count establishments that have done better with the departure of the proprietor.

“Lady Nweze, I honour you and I celebrate you as a hybrid of ideas that can outlive expectations,” he said.

In her remarks, Nweze said that in the past four decades, the company had weathered challenges, embrace innovation, and built a strong foundation for success.

According to her, we sincerely hope that all will be inspired by our experience through these years, as you will find stories of perseverance, dedication, and the pursuit of excellence against all odds.

As we mark this significant stage of our corporate history, we also cast our gaze towards the future; we shall harness the full potential of technology to seize opportunities and explore innovations.

“Our commitment to excellence will drive us to development and deploy the most relevant structures and architectural frameworks that ensure the sustainability of our legacy.

“With technology as our ally we will navigate the ever changing landscape of our industry and adapt to the dynamic needs of our claims.

“On the whole reason we see limitless opportunities they call in on us to those who are willing to explore these boundless prospects alongside us,” she said. (NAN)

