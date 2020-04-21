Deputy Senate President greets Funkekeme @58

The Deputy President of the Senate and Chairman, Senate Constitution Review Committee, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has congratulated a former Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Solomon Funkekeme on the occasion of his 58th birthday.

In a congratulatory message personally signed by him, Senator Omo-Agege commended the politician for distinguishing himself in the various capacities he has served the state.

Prior to his current appointment as Senior Political Adviser to the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Funkekeme had served as former member and Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, former Commissioner for Works, erstwhile Chairman, Governing Council of Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro among others.

The Delta Central lawmaker underscored the hard work, discipline and focus that have helped in building the politician, even as he prayed that the Almighty God would grant him many more fruitful years.

“And so, on behalf of my family, my dear constituents, we wish you good health and more fulfilling years ahead,” Omo-Agege stated.