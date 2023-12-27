Deputy President of Senate mourns Na’Abba

The Deputy President of Senate, Sen. Barau Jibrin has condoled with the family of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Ghali Na’Abba, who died on Wednesday at the age of 65.

Barau said this in a condolence on message on Wednesday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Ismail Mudashir.

He prayed to Allah to grant Na’Abba’s soul Al Jannatul Firdausi.

The Deputy President of the Senate also prayed to Allah to grant those he left behind the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

Barau extolled Na’Abba’s qualities, saying the deceased was a parliamentarian par excellence, who promoted and defended legislative independence during his tenure as the Speaker of the House of Representatives between July and June 2003.

Na’Abba, who represented Kano Municipal between 1999 and 2003, became the speaker after Alhaji Salisu Buhari resigned from the position.

Barau chaired the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation during Na’Abba’s tenure.

He said that the deceased was committed to the concept of separation of powers, protection of the rule of law and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during his tenure.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of our late brother, Alhaji Ghali Umar Na’Abba. May Allah SWT grant him Jannatul Firdausi and give all of us that he left behind the strength to bear this irreparable loss.

“He was a patriotic Nigerian par excellence who lived and worked for the development of our beloved country.

“Throughout his tenure as speaker of the House of Representatives and even after, he promoted and defended the country’s Constitution. This was what endeared the late Speaker to all,” Barau said. (NAN)

