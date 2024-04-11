Deputy President of Senate mourns ex-Abia governor

The Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Barau Jibrin, has condoled with the family of Dr Ogbonnaya Onu,the first civilian Governor of Abia, who died on Thursday.

Barau said this in a condolences message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Ismail Mudashir in Abuja on Thursday.

He said that Onu was a consummate patriot, who served his people and the entire nation and commiserated with his immediate family, friends, political associates and the people of Abia over his demise.

” The demise of Onu is not only a loss to the Ndigbo but our entire country.

“Throughout his lifetime, he was committed to nation-building, a consummate patriot who lived a life of service not only to his people but to the entire nation.

“He left indelible footprints in the political space of our country. He was a progressive politician par excellence,” Barau said.

Onu, also a former Minister of Science and Technology during President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, died at age 72 after a brief illness.(NAN)

By Kingsley Okoye