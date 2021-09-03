Deputy governor urges council of Obas to support govt’s peace initiative

The Ekiti Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, has urged the Chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulersto complement on the stateEgbeyemi made this known in a congratulatory message to Oba Gabriel Adejuwon, the Onisan of Isan-Ekiti, on his inauguration as the Chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers.He said that the setting up of the traditional council for the 2021 to 2023 under the chairmanship of Onisan, was in accordance with the provision of Section 2 (3) of the Council of Traditional Law No 3 of 2000.He commended the immediate past chairman of the council, Oba Adebanji Alabi, the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, for the achievements recorded during his tenure.

He, therefore, urged the new chairman to build on the successes recorded during the tenure of his predecessor and take the Ekiti council of “Obas” to a higher pedestal.Egbeyemi described the “Onisan” as tested, competent and cerebral as well as knowledgeable.The deputy governor also expressed optimism that the the traditional ruler would bring the experience garnered in the public service to bear in his new assignment.He urged other traditions rulers to cooperate with the Onisan to succeed in his new capacity, noting that any success recorded during the tenure will be a collective glory to all of them.

He said the Traditional Rulers Chamber under construction is an iconic legacy project of the Gov. Kayode Fayemi-led government.The deputy governor expressed satisfaction with the pace of work on the construction of the chambers, which he described as unprecedented in the state and a landmark project in the Southwest.He prayed God to grant Oba Adejuwon wisdom, understanding, knowledge and sound health to succeed as the new chairman of the Ekiti council of Obas.

He urged the newly appointed members to see themselves as true representatives of the Chieftaincy and Traditional Institutions in the state.Egbeyemi said, “our royal fathers remain the custodians of the culture and tradition of our people, and we need to keep honouring them for their roles in the society.” (NAN)

