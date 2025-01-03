Deputy gov seeks support for ongoing developmental strides in Edo

The Deputy Governor of Edo, Dennis Idahosa, has canvassed for support from the people of the state to sustain the ongoing developmental strides of Gov. Monday Okpebholo.

The Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Friday Aghedo in a statement on Friday said Idahosa made the call during a reception organised for him at Iguobazuwa in Ovia South West Local Government Area of the state.

The reception was organised to celebrate his electoral victory and Inauguration as the deputy governor.

Idahosa, who is a former House of Representatives member, told the mammoth crowd that Okpebholo’s administration was out to change the narratives in the state.

He assured members of his constituency of continuing transformation through infrastructural development, started while in the Green Chamber.

While dedicating his victory to God, Idahosa said, “It is such a great honour and privilege to be here today, seeing the calibre of persons in the large crowd, to appreciate God for giving their son, the first ever elected deputy governor of Edo State from Iguobazuwa community.

“To assure you all, this is not by chance but by God’s providence and it is not taken for granted.

“By His grace, this opportunity will be utilised for the benefit of the people of the state in general and to you, my people.

“Let me also use this opportunity to appreciate the executive Governor, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, for finding me, your son, worthy to be his running mate.

“Let me on behalf of my principal appreciate all our party members, our community leaders, who stood with us during the time of the election, and assure you that, by the grace of God, every promises we made during the campaign, we are going to fulfil.

“For my community, Iguobazuwa, this is where I was born and raised, you will not be forgotten.”

He reiterated the governor’s promise to run an all inclusive government by adopting the bottom-top approach to drive policies of the administration down to the grassroot level.

“Elections are over, I am not a deputy governor of APC, I am the deputy governor of the people of Edo State.

“Lastly, let me thank the Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare II. Thank you very much my community for having me, and by the grace of God, I promise I will make you proud,” he said.

Earlier in his address, the head of the community, Pa Edward Edoghayeobare Igbinovia, appreciated God for the victory of the deputy governor, who is a son of the community.

The community head noted that the celebration marked a significant step in the development process of Iguobazuwa and the state at large.

(NAN)