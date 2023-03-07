Deputy Gov. donates solar lights to communities in Ekiti

By Funmilayo Okunade (07033472099)

The Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Mrs Monisade Afuye, has donated 14 solar lights to two communities in the state to boost the socio-economic well-being of the people.

Speaking at the presentation of the solar lights to the communities on Tuesday, Afuye said that the donations were in fulfillment of the promises she made during the All Progressives Congress electioneering campaign for its National Assembly candidates.

The benefiting communities are Ebira farmstead at Esun-Ekiti in Ikole Local Government area of Ekiti State and Ikere-Ekiti township.

While the Ikere community received 10 solar lights, four are to be installed at Ebira farmstead to bolster their socio-economic lives and reinforce security at night.

Afuye said that she felt deeply pained and challenged by the plights of the Ebira people at Esun-Ekiti while campaigning for the APC candidate in Saturday’s national assembly poll.

“When Adeoye Aribasoye complained about their harrowing experiences of lack of electricity in their domain, I was deeply touched,” the deputy governor said.

She stated that the 10 donated to Ikere were to complement the electricity being supplied through the national grid by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company.

The deputy governor added that the gesture was in tandem with the deep-seated welfarist philosophy of Gov. Biodun Oyebanji-led government, which ranks the well-being of every Ekiti resident above personal comfort.

She pledged that the current administration would continue to work assiduously to take development to all the over 138 communities in the state, saying the era when development was concentrated at the capital city was over.

“Last Saturday after paying a visit to Oke- Ako to assess the level of damage done to the town by a torrential and stormy downpour, I went with the campaign train of Hon Adeoye Aribasoye to the Ebira farmstead at Esun-Ekiti and when I asked them what they needed, they said solar lights.

” I then promised to do something about that. They complained bitterly of lack of electricity at night.

“In fulfilment of this promise, I made the donations and the installation will be done immediately for the rural dwellers to enjoy the dividends of democracy under the Oyebanji-led government.

“I was on the same mission with the APC House of Assembly candidate in Ikere constituency 2, Tunde Idowu. During the campaign, a section of the community also made a similar request and 10 solar lights have been donated to them.

“We believe that having a well-lit environment at night will bring a radical upswing in our nightlife, increase our social and economic viabilities and help secure our environment by exposing those who are terrorising our people under the cover of darkness”, she said.

Exuding confidence that the APC will triumph in the coming assembly poll, Afuye charged the residents across the 26 constituencies of Ekiti to vote for the party’s candidates to ease governance at the state level.

“We are witnesses to the level of good governance being savoured under the Oyebanji administration.

“We have to vote wisely in the assembly election so that we can have a seamless and well-lubricated relationship between the executive and the legislature for hitch-free governance.

“We can’t allow the opposition to take over that arm of government. This will create serious friction that can stall the implementation of the well-articulated six-point agenda of the Oyebanji’s government,” she added. (NAN)