Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe has commended the Kaduna State Geographic Information Service (KADGIS) for automating its systems, allowing most land transactions to be done seamlessly.

Dr Balarabe, who gave the commendation when she paid a working visit to KADGIS on Tuesday, noted that the use of technology in its operations has made the service more efficient unlike in the past.

It will be recalled that Governor Nasir El Rufai had replaced the old Ministry of Lands with KADGIS in 2015 and the agency has issued more than 51, 302 certificates of occupancy and allocated 4,359 plots of land since then.

The Deputy Governor said she paid the visit in her capacity as the chair of the Land Use and Allocation Committee, adding that she is satisfied with the operations of KADGIS.

Dr Balarabe reminded that Governor El-Rufai had stated the role of the Land Use and Allocation Committee, and ‘’emphasized in clear terms that we are not a committee that gives land, we are not a committee that facilitates even the giving of the land. KADGIS will do the needful but like any board, when there are issues, we come in and try to resolve them.’’

The Deputy Governor said that KADGIS has about the best land registry in the country, but she advised the management and staff not to rest on their oars, adding that they should ‘’continue to put in our best and continue to be the best among even the best.’’

‘’The problem with doing very well and standing out among your peers is the fact that you need to keep maintaining that. It is not just a matter of getting there but maintaining that position. I think that is where we have to work on to continue to put in our best,’’ she said.

According to Dr Balarabe, the El Rufai administration is working so as to leave a good legacy behind ‘’that we will all be proud of. ‘’

‘’One day we will not be here and once somebody comes into this place; he will judge us based on what he sees on ground. So, let’s not leave a situation where somebody will be wondering, what happened here some years ago.

‘’So, we are trying as much as possible to build a very strong and solid foundation. So, whoever comes here and at whatever time he comes, he will be proud that some people who were diligent were here,’’ she added.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

